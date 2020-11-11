Medical college management to run COVID care centre

KANNUR

11 November 2020 23:23 IST

Kannur District Collector’s decision follows High Court order

District Collector T.V. Subhash, who is also the Chairman of the District Disaster Management Authority (DDMA), ordered that the Kannur Medical College at Anjarakandy, which was converted into a COVID-19 treatment centre, be handed over to the management.

The order was issued on the directions of the Kerala High Court following a petition filed by postgraduate medical students. The college authorities should now prepare a detailed action plan for resumption of hospital operations, including COVID-19 treatment, and submit it to the DDMA.

It has been proposed to treat at least 200 COVID-19 patients and set aside 15 ICU beds and five ventilators at the COVID-19 care centre. The centre should be run by the hospital staff.

Moreover, the hospital staff should be trained in COVID-19 treatment and upon completion of training, those currently in charge of treatment may be withdrawn.

COVID-19 patients should be given free treatment at the medical college. Those admitted after the transfer of the facility will be charged only the Karunya Health Insurance Scheme (KASP) rate.