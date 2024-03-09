ADVERTISEMENT

Medical college hospital to get new underpass

March 09, 2024 07:52 pm | Updated 07:52 pm IST - KOTTAYAM

The Hindu Bureau

To enhance safety and the convenience for patients, visitors, and staff at the Government Medical College Hospital in Kottayam, authorities on Saturday commenced construction of a state-of-the-art underground passage.

Inaugurating the works, V.N Vasavan, Cooperation Minister, said the project would be completed in six months. Arpookkara grama panchayat president Anju Manoj presided over the ceremony. Thomas Chazhikkadan, MP, delivered the keynote speech,

On the occasion, the Minister also inaugurated the works on a new entrance gate of the MCH.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

ADVERTISEMENT

In addition to the underground passage and entrance gate, Mr. Vasavan announced the allocation of ₹1 crore from the MLA fund for the construction of a public crematorium on the medical college campus.

The underground passage, being constructed at a cost of ₹1.3 crores, will span a length of 18.576 metres, with a width of five metres and a height of 3.5 metres. The passage will start near the Department of Physical Medicine and Rehabilitation Centre building, adjacent to the Emergency Department entrance, and ends near the bus stand on the other side of the Medical College Bypass Road.

To enhance safety and comfort, modern light systems will be installed along the underground road, and seating arrangements will be provided for patients experiencing difficulty.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US