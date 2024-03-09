GIFT a SubscriptionGift
Medical college hospital to get new underpass

March 09, 2024 07:52 pm | Updated 07:52 pm IST - KOTTAYAM

The Hindu Bureau

To enhance safety and the convenience for patients, visitors, and staff at the Government Medical College Hospital in Kottayam, authorities on Saturday commenced construction of a state-of-the-art underground passage.

Inaugurating the works, V.N Vasavan, Cooperation Minister, said the project would be completed in six months. Arpookkara grama panchayat president Anju Manoj presided over the ceremony. Thomas Chazhikkadan, MP, delivered the keynote speech,

On the occasion, the Minister also inaugurated the works on a new entrance gate of the MCH.

In addition to the underground passage and entrance gate, Mr. Vasavan announced the allocation of ₹1 crore from the MLA fund for the construction of a public crematorium on the medical college campus.

The underground passage, being constructed at a cost of ₹1.3 crores, will span a length of 18.576 metres, with a width of five metres and a height of 3.5 metres. The passage will start near the Department of Physical Medicine and Rehabilitation Centre building, adjacent to the Emergency Department entrance, and ends near the bus stand on the other side of the Medical College Bypass Road.

To enhance safety and comfort, modern light systems will be installed along the underground road, and seating arrangements will be provided for patients experiencing difficulty.

