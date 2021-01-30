Medical college doctors threaten indefinite strike

Thiruvananthapuram

Protest against govt.’s indecisiveness in implementing pay revision

The faculty of Government Medical Colleges across the State boycotted duty and stayed away from OP clinics and elective surgeries from 8 a.m. to 11 a.m. on Friday to protest against the government’s indecisiveness in implementing the pay revision of medical college teachers, with arrears pending since 2016.

From February 9

The faculty will go on a relay hunger strike from February 5 if Friday’s token strike does not persuade the government to initiate talks with doctors and settle issues without delay. If the government does not announce a favourable decision, the entire faculty at Government Medical Colleges will go on indefinite strike from February 9 and boycott all services, except emergencies and COVID-19 care, Kerala Government Medical College Teachers’ Association (KGMCTA) said in a statement here.

The KGMCTA also protested against the government order slashing the pay of Assistant Professor in entry cadre.

They said here that the faculty had decided to boycott all teaching activities of undergraduates, PG students, and super speciality students. They will also stay away from all Medical Boards, VIP duties, and meetings other than than those related to COVID-19.