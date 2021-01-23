Medical college doctors threaten indefinite stir

Doctors of government medical colleges have threatened to go on an indefinite strike from February 9 unless their salary dues, pending from 2016, are cleared.
The Kerala Government Medical College Teachers Association (KGMCTA) said in a statement on Saturday that protests would be held in front of all medical colleges and the office of the Director of Medical Education at 11 a.m. on January 25. A token strike would be held from 8 a.m. to 11 a.m. at all medical colleges on January 29, KGMCTA president Binoy S. and secretary Nirmal Bhaskar said in a statement.
Doctors would keep away from OP, elective surgeries, and academics during the three hours. However, COVID-19 care, emergency services and surgeries, services linked to the ICU, labour room, ward and casualty would be exempted. If the demands were not met, doctors would boycott non-COVID 19 meetings, board meetings, academic duties, VIP duty and pay ward admissions from January 29.
Relay fasts would be staged at all medical colleges from February 5. The doctors would go on an indefinite strike from February 9. The KGMCTA urged the government to agree to the demands of doctors.
