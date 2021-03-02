Medical college doctors on the warpath

Protest over State’s denial of pay revision arrears due to doctors

The faculty in government medical colleges across the State, who have been on the warpath against the government’s denial of pay revision arrears due to the doctors, are intensifying their agitation.

The Kerala Government Medical College Teachers’ Association (KGMCTA) said on Tuesday that the doctors would observe a Statewide “betrayal day” on Wednesday and hold protest marches at all government medical colleges.

In Thiruvananthapuram, they would march to the office of the Director of Medical Education and stage a dharna, mindful of all COVID-19 protocols.

From Wednesday, medical college doctors would go on indefinite work-to-rule and boycott VIP duties, pay-ward duties, non-COVID dutries and non-emergency meetings as well as all additional duties not linked to patients or academic activities. The KGMCTA said that all days from March 3 would be observed as “Black Days”

On March 10, doctors would protest in front of the Secretariat. The KGMCTA said if the Government still remained indifferent, doctors would go on a day’s token strike on March 17, boycotting OP clinics, elective surgeries, and academic activities, while sparing emergency services and COVID-19 care.

The KGMCTA said the pay revision of medical college doctors should have been implemented in 2016 and yet, even the government order (GO) on pay revision was delayed till 2020. The doctors were asking for the pay arrears rightfully due to them from that period.

It was only after the doctors started an agitation that the government even initiated discussions with the doctors. During discussions, it was minuted that the doctors had to be given pay revision arrears from July 1, 2017. Yet, when the GO allowing pay revision arrears was issued, that too in the 11th hour just before the election code of conduct was to be declared, the arrears was allowed only from July 1, 2019.

The KGMCTA said that the government had also ignored the doctors’ demand to resolve the anomalies in pay revision and that the doctors were being forced into an agitation by the government.