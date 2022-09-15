Medical college action committee stages dharna

‘Protest will intensify if college planned at Boys Town’

Staff Reporter KALPETTA
September 15, 2022 20:22 IST

ADVERTISEMENT

A dharna staged by the Wayanad Government Medical College Action Committee in front of the Wayanad Collectorate on Thursday. | Photo Credit: Special Arrangement

ADVERTISEMENT

A group of people under the aegis of the Wayanad Government Medical College Action Committee took out a protest march and staged a dharna in front of the Wayanad Collectorate here on Thursday raising a slew of demands, including the setting up of the proposed government medical college at Madakkimala in the district.

Inaugurating the march, action committee chairman E.P. Phlipkutty said the government had announced, around 20 years ago, that five medical colleges would be set up in the State, including one in Wayanad.

The institutions in other districts were set up in a time-bound manner, but nothing has been done in the case of Wayanad, he said.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

ADVERTISEMENT

The Chandra Prabha Charitable Trust here had donated 50 acres at Madakkimala in Kottathara village for setting up the medical college, but the government is interested in establishing it at Boys Town on the Wayanad-Kannur border, nearly 40-km away from the proposed site. Mr. Phlipkutty alleged that it was to protect the vested interests of a private medical college lobby.

TOP STORIES RIGHT NOW

If the government goes ahead with the project at Boys Town, a highly ecologically fragile area, the organisation will intensify protest, he warned.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by it's editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

Leave your comments and read more on The Hindu News app