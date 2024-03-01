ADVERTISEMENT

Medical camp to be organised for endosulfan victims, says Minister

March 01, 2024 07:58 pm | Updated 07:58 pm IST - KASARAGOD

The Hindu Bureau

Dr. R. Bindu, Minister of Higher Education and Social Justice, has said that a medical camp will be organised for endosulfan victims.

Inaugurating the Model Child Rehabilitation Center (MCRC) at Panathadi in Kasaragod on Friday, the Minister highlighted the importance of addressing the needs of endosulfan victims. She said that around 2,000 applications had been received from Kasaragod for inclusion in the victims’ list.

Dr. Bindu said facilities for early detection and intervention to identify foetal defects were available at nine centres across the State. Furthermore, plans are afoot to extend the services to the Endosulfan Rehabilitation Village in the district, she added.

Efforts were being made to empower differently abled people by providing them opportunities to engage in handicrafts and earn income.

The minister called upon people to utilise the services offered by the Department of Social Justice through the Suneethi Portal.

The MCRC was initiated as part of the Kasaragod development package. Physiotherapy and occupational therapy equipment procured from the National Institute of Physical Medicine and Rehabilitation is available at the centre. Efforts are on to install solar power plants and hire the required staff at the centre.

E. Chandrasekaran, MLA, presided over the event.

