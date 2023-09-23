Medical camp organised by JNV Kannur’s third batch alumni draws top doctors

September 23, 2023 09:49 pm | Updated 09:49 pm IST - KANNUR

In a noteworthy initiative, alumni from the third batch of Jawahar Navodaya Vidyalaya (JNV) in Kannur are coming together to organise a medical camp this Sunday. The camp is set to provide essential healthcare services to the students of the school.

The medical team leading this noble endeavor comprises a lineup of accomplished doctors from various specialties. Among them, Dr. Lashpa, a dermatologist, and Kishore Kumar M.P., a pediatrician, will be at the forefront. They will be joined by Dr. Prasad, a Radiologist, and P.C. Arun, an orthopedic surgeon. Dr. Vishnupriya, a physician, and general practitioners Dr. Abhiram and Jose P. Antony will also be lending their expertise. The medical team further includes Dr. Vimal Remy, an Endodontist, Dr. Smitha K.B., a periodontist, and Dr. Varsha, a dedicated pediatrician. Nursing officers Rejith K.C. and Radhika will be present to assist the smooth functioning of the camp.

The Navodaya camp is scheduled to take place between 10 a.m. and 4 p.m., offering a wide range of medical services to those in need. The inauguration of the event will be performed by K.M. Sasi, the principal of JNV Kannur.

.