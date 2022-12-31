HamberMenu
Medical camp on nutrition deficiency held in Kollam

December 31, 2022 08:01 pm | Updated 08:01 pm IST - KOLLAM

The Hindu Bureau

The District Child Welfare Committee in Kollam on Saturday organised a mega medical camp to identify children with nutrition deficiency and address the issue.

Doctors from various departments, including paediatrics, dermatology, dentistry, gynaecology, ENT and general medicine, attended the camp. An awareness session for mothers on child care was also held.

The camp was organised mainly to detect malnutrition in children below the age of six, and diagnose related health problems, monitor growth and immunity, and spread awareness on the same.

Child Welfare Committee officials said that all malnourished children will be provided continuous free medical facilities and protection. Medical camps will be conducted in all the Assembly constituencies of the district to identify and care for malnourished children with the support of public sector institutions, they added.

Punalur muncipal chairperson Nimmy Abraham inaugurated the camp which was held at St. Mary’s Upper Primary School, Pathanapuram. Panchayat president R. Jayan presided over the function, while committee vice chairman D. Shine Dev and secretary also K. Balan spoke on the occasion.

The camp was organised in association with NS Cooperative Hospital, Arogyakeralam and the National Rural Health Mission (NRHM).

