December 10, 2023 08:37 pm | Updated 08:37 pm IST - ALAPPUZHA

The Cherthala municipality organised a free medical camp in connection with Navakerala Sadas on Sunday. It was inaugurated by Cherthala municipal chairperson Sherly Bharghavan. The camp was organised jointly by Allopathy, Ayurveda and homeo wings. Cherthala municipal health standing committee chairperson Madhuri Sabu presided.

