Medical board may look into death due to alleged negligence at Kozhikode Medical College Hospital

ADVERTISEMENT

A medical board is likely to be set up by the Kozhikode District Medical Officer (DMO) to take a final decision on complaints related to medical negligence over the death of Koodaranhi native K.T. Sindhu at the Government Medical College Hospital, Kozhikode, recently.

A post-mortem report on the death, however, had ruled out any negligence on the part of the medical college staff. The report claimed that the cause of death was anaphylaxis, a life-threatening, but rare allergic reaction to crystalline penicillin, an antibiotic. The hospital authorities also pointed out that there had been no reaction during the test dose.

Police report

A police inquiry, meanwhile, found that the nurse who administered the injection was an intern who was careless in her job. The police report is also learnt to have pointed out that the patient had been lying on the floor of the hospital corridor, and that proper attention was not paid by the staff while administering the injection. There were no doctors when the patient expressed uneasiness later. An antidote against the allergic reaction was not given on time too, the police claimed.

ADVERTISEMENT

The Kozhikode Medical College police had registered a case after the woman’s husband filed a petition. The hospital staff had been booked under Section 304 (A) of the Indian Penal Code for causing death by negligence. Her family members had alleged that the hospital staff had administered her a wrong medicine as injection. The hospital staff countered this as an attempt to tarnish the image of the institution. The DMO’s office is expected to act on the reports forwarded by the police and set up a medical board.

DMO V. Ummer Farooq told The Hindu on Wednesday that he was yet to see the reports, and that it would take some time before the special medical board was set up.