Medical board chief says Oomen Chandy is stable

February 10, 2023 01:02 pm | Updated 01:02 pm IST

The Hindu Bureau

A medical board comprising government doctors determined that former Chief Minister Oommen Chandy, 79, was stable enough to be referred for specialist care.

Dr. Manju Thampi, who headed the board, told news reporters that Mr. Chandy’s chest infection and fever had receded.

The doctors at the private hospital had taken him off medical oxygen support. Ms. Thampi said Mr. Chandy perused newspapers and communicated with doctors and family members.

However, she said Mr. Chandy had other ailments, which required specialised management. Mr. Chandy and his family would decide on the hospital for further care.

Currently, Mr. Chandy is convalescing in a private hospital at Neyyatinkara on the outskirts of Thiruvananthapuram. The government had constituted the medical board at the family’s request.

Health Minister Veena George had visited Mr. Chandy. Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan told reporters on Thursday that the government would extend whatever support the family required for Mr. Chandy’s treatment.

