Mediapersons can’t be prosecuted for sting operations conducted in good faith: HC

Mediapersons cannot be prosecuted for sting operations conducted in good faith in order to uncover the truth and inform citizens of the same, the Kerala High Court has said.

The court made the observation while quashing the criminal proceedings initiated against two journalists of a TV news channel for conducting a sting operation in connection with the solar scam case, wherein they were said to have attempted to record the conversation with an imprisoned member of the personal staff of former Chief Minister, the late Oommen Chandy, in violation of prison rules.

A prison official detected this and a case was registered against them.

The court said the fourth estate was essential for a healthy democracy, for which the media might sometimes engage in activities such as sting operations that were not permitted by the law.

Such activities would not get legal protection if done with malafide intention, the court warned. The merits of such sting operations must be decided based on the facts of each case. Journalists must thus be vigilant while conducting such operations, the court said.