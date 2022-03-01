MediaOne: HC verdict tomorrow
A Division Bench of the Kerala High Court will pass an order on Wednesday on a Single Bench order which upheld the ban on MediaOne channel.
Employees of the channel, Madhyamam Broadcasting Limited, and the Kerala Union of Working Journalists had gone in appeal against the Single Bench order that was passed on February 8.
