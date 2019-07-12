Median strips a threat to vehicles on MC Road

The median strips constructed on MC Road at Mazhuvangad Junction, near Thiruvalla, where the bypass under construction meets the State Highway, pose a threat to vehicles as well as pedestrians.

Experts allege that the median strips have been unscientifically constructed, leaving a bottleneck on MC Road at the junction. The bypass project itself was dragged into a controversy on more than one occasion due to the inordinate delay in the land acquisition process, unscientific planning, etc.

The Kerala State Transport Project (KSTP) has allegedly failed even to ensure a smooth entry-cum-exit route for vehicles coming through the Iykkad road at Mazhuvangad Junction. Sources attached to the KSTP that was entrusted with the task of execution of the second phase of the MC Road development project told The Hindu that the officials concerned had already been directed to take immediate steps to rectify the defects, if any.

KC(M) charge

Kerala Congress(M) State general secretary Joseph M. Puthussery alleged gross negligence on the part of the political leadership as well as the official machinery in executing the bypass project in a time-bound manner. The work on the ₹33-crore bypass project was formally launched by the then Chief Minister Oommen Chandy in December, 2014 for completing it by October, 2016.

However, the project had got into certain legal wrangles with a local resident moving the National Green Tribunal against it. The work on the flyover linking the road with YMCA Junction too was abruptly stopped early 2017. Meanwhile, the KSTP changed the design of the bypass along its northern-end portion owing to certain technical flaws that occurred in the original plan.

The original proposal was to fill up with earth a 250-metre stretch, linking Chilanka Junction on the Thiruvalla-Mallappally road with Ramanchira on MC Road, to a height of 12 metres.

However, experts found that raising the road to such a height, without constructing protection walls on either side, would pose technical problems.

The KSTP has finally decided to construct a flyover along this stretch and the work on it is yet to begin.