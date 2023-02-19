Medial aid provided to team from Christ College: Minister

February 19, 2023 09:32 pm | Updated 09:32 pm IST

All support, including healthcare, has been arranged for the team from Christ College, Irinjalakuda, who met with an accident in Madhya Pradesh, Higher Education Minister R. Bindu has said.

Coordinated by the District Magistrate of Katni, where the accident happened, a team led by the Police Superintendent is providing all necessary support, the Minister said in a statement.

As many as 16 students and one teacher were taken to district hospital, Katni. Two of them, who suffered serious injuries, were shifted to another hospital with more facilities. One student, who suffered head injury, has been shifted to Medical College Hospital, Jabalpur. Others needed only first aid, the statement said.

“Madhya Pradesh Minister, who was in charge of the district, visited the hospital and gave directions to the authorities. Parents and fellow students need not to worry. The government is doing everything needed,” she said.

A team of students and teachers were on a field survey in Madhya Pradesh, when one of their vehicles met with an accident on Saturday evening. It is reported that one of the bus workers died in the accident.