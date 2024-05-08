Media workshop on new criminal laws held

The Press Information Bureau (PIB) on Wednesday organised a workshop for media persons on the three new criminal laws. Inaugurating the workshop, V. Palanichami, Additional Director General (Regional), PIB, said the media has an important role in generating awareness about the Bharatiya Nagarik Suraksha Sanhita, Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita and the Bharatiya Sakshya Adhiniyam.

DySPs Dinil J. K. and D. K. Prithwiraj led the sessions. The focus of the new laws are not on punishment but on justice, they said. PIB deputy director Naveen Sreejith and Information Assistant Nikhita A. S. also spoke. PIB is conducting media workshops in all States and UTs to create awareness about the three new laws.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

X The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.

X You have read {{data.cm.views}} out of {{data.cm.maxViews}} free articles.