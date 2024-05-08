ADVERTISEMENT

Media workshop on new criminal laws held

Published - May 08, 2024 10:23 pm IST - THIRUVANANTHAPURAM

The Hindu Bureau

The Press Information Bureau (PIB) on Wednesday organised a workshop for media persons on the three new criminal laws. Inaugurating the workshop, V. Palanichami, Additional Director General (Regional), PIB, said the media has an important role in generating awareness about the Bharatiya Nagarik Suraksha Sanhita, Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita and the Bharatiya Sakshya Adhiniyam.

DySPs Dinil J. K. and D. K. Prithwiraj led the sessions. The focus of the new laws are not on punishment but on justice, they said. PIB deputy director Naveen Sreejith and Information Assistant Nikhita A. S. also spoke. PIB is conducting media workshops in all States and UTs to create awareness about the three new laws.  

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US