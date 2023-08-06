HamberMenu
Media witnessing unhealthy competition: Veena George 

August 06, 2023 10:35 pm | Updated 10:36 pm IST - Thrissur

The Hindu Bureau

The media sector is facing unhealthy competition and mediapersons are struggling to take unbiased stances, Health Minister Veena George has said.

The Minister was speaking after distributing T.V. Achutha Warrier Media awards instituted by Thrissur Press Club here on Sunday. She also distributed prizes to children of mediapersons who scored high marks in various examinations.

“Independent journalism and journalists are the need of the hour. News is becoming a consumer product. Media organisations trying to remain independent are facing great challenges. Remembering journalists like Achutha Warrier, who stood for human rights and environmental conservation, will help guide the new generation of journalists,” she said. She gave away awards to Manorama News cameraperson Santhosh S. Pillai and Mathrubhoomi photographer P. Sivaprasad.

Achutha Warrier, who was hearing-impaired, served as the voice and vision of many people, T.N. Prathapan, MP, recalled. He exhorted the mediapersons to become the voice of the voiceless.

Farewell was given to journalist A. Krishnakumari, who was retiring from service. Journalist N. Rajan delivered the Achutha Warrier remembrance speech. Press Club president O. Radhika presided over.

