Media trying to find fault with CPI(M): P. Jayarajan

CPI(M) leader says all decisions in State conference were taken unanimously

The attitude and stance of public servants are more important than the position they hold, Communist Party of India (Marxist) leader P. Jayarajan has said.

He was speaking at the Pamban Madhavan memorial function in Kannur on Saturday, in reference to reports in media and social media about his exclusion from the State secretariat of the party in the recently concluded CPI(M) State committee conference.

He said the media was more interested in knowing whether he was demoted or not during the State conference. The media should discuss the overall result of the State conference. Instead, it was trying to find problems with the CPI(M). There are no such problems, he said, adding that all decisions were taken unanimously. “The CPI(M) is the only party that is self-critical,” he said.

On social media

There was wide discussion on social media on the exclusion of Mr. Jayarajan from the secretariat. Pro-Jayarajan posters appeared on the 42,000-member Red Army Official Facebook page.

The posters said, “P. Jayarajan is not in the secretariat this time, but he is with the people, not in the ranks, but in the hearts of the people.” The CPI(M) has formed a 17-member secretariat, including eight newcomers. Senior State Committee members are usually given priority in the State secretariat.