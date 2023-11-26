Media shouldn’t deify governments, must strive to protect citizens: K.M. Joseph

November 26, 2023 08:08 pm | Updated 08:48 pm IST - THIRUVANANTHAPURAM

Former Supreme Court judge K.M. Joseph has exhorted the media to function as the protectors of the citizenry, while taking up a position against the rulers to ensure a healthy democracy.

Mr. Joseph was speaking while inaugurating the Constitution Day observance jointly organised by the Institute of Parliamentary Affairs (IPR) and Government Law College here on Sunday.

Stressing on how citizens have given up certain rights in exchange for others as part of a social contract, he also emphasised on their right to question governments.

The former judge advocated an introspection on whether the media reflect the diversity of opinion that contain expressions of dissent and criticism against government policies, or obsequiously sing praises of the government and deify the rulers.

“No ruler in a democratic setup is a god. He is human and can be uprooted in the next elections. If you have a free and fair election and there is a ruler who has to be booted out, the electorate can always boot them out,” the former judge said, while adding that the newspapers are the index of the true character of the government, be it democratic or authoritarian.

Even while having no qualms with anchors of news channels having political agenda, Mr. Joseph said the orderly conduct of debates was not their right, but that of the viewers. “The freedom of expression that is guaranteed under Article 19(1)(a) of the Indian Constitution is not meant for the media owners, but for the public who are the consumers of information. The information must be unbiased and dispassionate. The idea should be to have fair debates where parties are given equal opportunities to participate in debates,” he pointed out.

He also held the view that religion should not have any role in politics. The founding fathers had always contemplated a secular Constitution, despite not using the word ‘secular’ in the preamble. India has historically been the most tolerant country in the world. People belonging to all religions and faiths have always felt welcome in the country.

Senior journalist S.R. Sakthidharan presided over the programme. IPR director general Biveesh U.C. and assistant professors Safi Mohan M.R. and Saleena U. also spoke on the occasion.

