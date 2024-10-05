ADVERTISEMENT

Media should become voice of the voiceless: judge

Published - October 05, 2024 01:42 am IST - KOCHI

The Hindu Bureau

Justice Devan Ramachandran lights the lamp at the Gandhi statue in Kochi announcing the 60th State meeting of the KUWJ.

Media should become the voice of the voiceless, Devan Ramachandran, judge, High Court of Kerala, has said.

Speaking after inaugurating a meeting announcing the 60th State conference of the Kerala Union of Working Journalists (KUWJ) here by lighting a lamp on Friday, Mr. Ramachandran said the media should adopt a serious approach towards societal issues and always stand with the truth.

Sixty lamps were lit near the Gandhi statue at Marine Drive, marking the 60th State conference, which will begin here on October 17. R. Gopakumar, president, Ernakulam Press Club, secretary M. Shajil Kumar, and Jaleel Arookutty, convener, programme committee, spoke.

