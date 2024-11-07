Media rights cannot be restricted: Kerala High Court

A five-judge bench of the Kerala High Court on Thursday held that the right of the media to freedom of speech and expression under Article 19(1)(a) of the Constitution cannot be restricted, save by a law made by a competent legislative body, and even then only on the grounds expressly mentioned in Article 19(2) of the Constitution.

The bench comprising justices A.K. Jayasankaran Nambiar, Kauser Edappagath, Mohammed Nias C.P., C.S. Sudha, and Syam Kumar V.K., however observed that the expression by the media of any definitive opinion regarding the guilt or innocence of a party in a criminal investigation or a case pending adjudication before an authoritative pronouncement is made by the adjudicatory forum concerned would not get the protection under Article 19(1)(a). The final and authoritative determination of guilt or innocence can be pronounced only by a judicial authority.

The court was answering a legal issue referred to by a full bench in view of another full bench’s order that a writ cannot be issued to the media to adhere to the norms of journalistic conduct. The full bench had referred the issue to the larger bench when writ petitions seeking to impose restrictions on the media came up for hearing.

The bench further observed that in “the case of a conflict arising between the right of the media to freedom of speech and expression under Article 19(1)(a) and the right of an individual to his/her dignity or reputation that is traceable to Article 21 of the Constitution, the former has to be seen as controlled not only by the latter, but also by the ideals, values, concepts, and fundamental duties recognised under the Constitution which are equally binding on the media.”

