Media professionals told to accept that they are part of working class

All India Trade Union Congress (AITUC) State general secretary K.P. Rajendran has urged the Kerala Union of Working Journalists (KUWJ) to be more steadfast in its fight for job and wage security and the rights of the media fraternity.

ADVERTISEMENT

Inaugurating a seminar on ‘Capitalist forces and media workers’, organised in connection with the forthcoming 60th State meeting of the KUWJ here on Tuesday, Mr. Rajendran, who is also the convener of the joint trade union collective in the State, assured the backing of all the 22 trade unions of the collective for the KUWJ in its pursuit of the goals.

“At least 10% of media professionals are not being paid regular wages and are deprived of their rights. Why has the KUWJ not been able to take up their cause effectively?” he asked. Mr. Rajendran urged mediapersons to accept that they were also part of the working class. Only from that realisation will evolve the pursuit of their rights, he said.

ADVERTISEMENT

The current turn of events calls for an intense fight for securing labour rights. According to the report released at the recently held general council of the AITUC, 90% of workers in the country are being denied minimum wages set under the Minimum Wages Act. Workers are being stripped of their basic rights like job security, Mr. Rajendran said.

CITU national secretary and Chairman of the Greater Cochin Development Authority K. Chandran Pillai said trade union rights were being violated across the world like never before. Decent job entails decent wages, which in turn ensure decent life. Income and life security are being eliminated through the weakening of labour rights, which are incumbent on the workers’ right to organise and bargain collectively.

Over the years, wages have progressively come down going by the biennial wage reports of the International Labour Organisation. This breeds inequality and centralisation of wealth by capitalist forces who have set up a media network for their own cause. The hazardous turn at workplaces is thanks to the tilt towards racist and separatist right wing forces across the world, said Mr. Pillai who rued how the workers had failed to make the progress made by farmers in the fight for their rights.

KUWJ State president M.V. Vineetha presided.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

X The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.

X You have read {{data.cm.views}} out of {{data.cm.maxViews}} free articles.