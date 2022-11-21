Media organisations to compete in football super league

November 21, 2022 12:21 am | Updated 12:21 am IST - THIRUVANANTHAPURAM

Transport Minister Antony Raju will inaugurate the Super League 2022 football tournament organised by the district committee of Kerala Union of Working Journalists at Chandrasekharan Nair stadium on Monday. Twelve media organisations that have been divided into four groups will compete for the trophy. The finale will be held on Wednesday. A match between Kerala Legends comprising former Indian national team players and Kesari Heroes which will include journalists and celebrities will also be held on the concluding day.