Media needs to ensure credibility of news, says P. Rajeeve

Minister for Industries P. Rajeeve on Friday urged mediapersons to introspect whether there there had been a decline in media ethics and credibility of the news published in these times of breaking stories.

There had been occasions when negative stories were issued to catch up with the pressures of television ratings. Care should be taken to focus on sticking on to facts rather than reporting it on emotional lines, he said at the delegates’ meet in connection with the State conference of the Kerala Union of Working Journalists here.

Mr. Rajeeve said there had been a paradigm shift in the functioning of media in the country. This change was reflected in the transformation from reporting of facts to imaginative stories. After sometime, it became difficult to recognise news and analysis, he said.

Leader of the Opposition V.D. Satheesan, who delivered the keynote address, said the media needed to tackle the rising challenges offered by artificial intelligence and other technological changes in society. The rapid changes across various sectors had also been reflected in the media sector, he said.

M.V. Vineetha, president of the KUWJ, presided. Hibi Eden, MP, K.V. Thomas, former Union Minister, and A.N. Radhakrishnan, Bharatiya Janata Party leader, attended.

Minister for Local Self-Governments M.B Rajesh, who inaugurated a public meeting, said there was nothing wrong in the criticism of the government by the media. But it should be based on facts, he said.

Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan will inaugurate the State conference on Saturday at 10 a.m. Devan Ramachandran, Judge, High Court of Kerala, will inaugurate the valedictory session at 3 p.m.

