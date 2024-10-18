GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Science
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Science
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Media needs to ensure credibility of news, says P. Rajeeve

Published - October 18, 2024 06:58 pm IST - KOCHI

The Hindu Bureau

Minister for Industries P. Rajeeve on Friday urged mediapersons to introspect whether there there had been a decline in media ethics and credibility of the news published in these times of breaking stories.

There had been occasions when negative stories were issued to catch up with the pressures of television ratings. Care should be taken to focus on sticking on to facts rather than reporting it on emotional lines, he said at the delegates’ meet in connection with the State conference of the Kerala Union of Working Journalists here.

Mr. Rajeeve said there had been a paradigm shift in the functioning of media in the country. This change was reflected in the transformation from reporting of facts to imaginative stories. After sometime, it became difficult to recognise news and analysis, he said.

Leader of the Opposition V.D. Satheesan, who delivered the keynote address, said the media needed to tackle the rising challenges offered by artificial intelligence and other technological changes in society. The rapid changes across various sectors had also been reflected in the media sector, he said.

M.V. Vineetha, president of the KUWJ, presided. Hibi Eden, MP, K.V. Thomas, former Union Minister, and A.N. Radhakrishnan, Bharatiya Janata Party leader, attended.

Minister for Local Self-Governments M.B Rajesh, who inaugurated a public meeting, said there was nothing wrong in the criticism of the government by the media. But it should be based on facts, he said.

Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan will inaugurate the State conference on Saturday at 10 a.m. Devan Ramachandran, Judge, High Court of Kerala, will inaugurate the valedictory session at 3 p.m.

Published - October 18, 2024 06:58 pm IST

Top News Today

0 / 0
Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.