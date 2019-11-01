Kerala

‘Media must create social consensus’

Workshop on development communication held

A workshop on “‘Development communication - changing platforms and new paradigms” was conducted at the Central Plantation Crops Research Institute (CPCRI) here on Thursday.

Addressing the workshop, G. Sajan, Deputy Director, Doordarshan, New Delhi, said media ownership had become capital-intensive and the priority had shifted from the subtle art of education and information to the game of profit creation.

He said the victim in the process was the development process in the country. He observed that the character of the media had changed substantially in the past 70 years.

The concept of development too had undergone major changes.

“From the times when development was synonymous with growth, we have come to concepts like de-growth and post-development theories,” Mr. Sajan said. The media had a mandate to create social consensus.

They should create a communication paradigm which puts the ordinary man in the centre of discourse, Mr. Sajan said.

Dr. Anitha Karun, director of CPCRI, inaugurated the workshop. Besides students and scholars of the department of social work, Central University of Kerala, Dr. Dilip Diwakar, Assistant Professor, department of social work, Central University of Kerala; Dr. C. Thamban, principal scientist and co-ordinator; and Dr. K. Muralidharan, head, division of social sciences; were present.

