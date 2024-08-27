GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Science
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Science
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Media misleading public perception of film industry: Suresh Gopi

Actor-politician terms allegations of sexual harassment against actors and directors in Malayalam film industry as ‘food’ for the media and says ‘they are welcome to make money out of it’

Updated - August 27, 2024 01:37 pm IST

Published - August 27, 2024 01:25 pm IST - Thrissur (Kerala)

PTI
Suresh Gopi, actor and Union Minister of State. (file)

Suresh Gopi, actor and Union Minister of State. (file) | Photo Credit: ANI

Union Minister Suresh Gopi on Tuesday (August 27, 2024) lashed out at the media, accusing it of misleading the public’s perception about the film industry regarding the recent allegations of sexual harassment against actors and directors in the Malayalam film industry.

The actor-politician termed the allegations as “food” for the media and said “they are welcome to make money out of it.”

Supreme Court asks Kerala to clarify the number of witnesses left to be examined in the 2017 actor sexual assault case

The Union Minister of State for Petroleum, Natural Gas and Tourism, however, said they should not try to destroy such a huge industry like cinema.

He was responding to reporters' queries over the recent allegations of sexual harassment and abuse against various directors and actors, including CPI(M) MLA M. Mukesh.

Fresh allegations roil Malayalam film industry

“This is all food for you, is what I understand. You can use it to make money. (There is) no problem with that. But these issues are before the court, and it has the intelligence and logic to arrive at a decision regarding them,” he said.

"You (media) are not only making people fight each other for your own gains, you are also misleading public perception. The complaints are in the form of allegations at the moment. What are you telling people? Are you the court? You are not. The court will decide. Let the court decide," Mr. Gopi said.

His response came a day after the Yuva Morcha organised a march towards the residence of Mr. Mukesh in Kollam.

Bengali actor Ritabhari Chakraborty says sexual abuse exists in local entertainment industry

The publication of the Justice K. Hema Committee report on harassment and abuse in the Malayalam film industry has opened a can of worms with several woman actors stepping forward with disturbing accounts of the mistreatment they faced at the hands of their various male counterparts.

Amid these allegations, the government announced the establishment of a seven-member special investigation team (SIT) to probe the allegations made in the wake of the Hema Committee report being published.

Following that more complaints surfaced against various actors and directors.

Related Topics

Kerala / Malayalam cinema

Top News Today

0 / 0
Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.