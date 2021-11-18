Media ignoring vital issues: scholar

KALPETTA

18 November 2021 22:27 IST

Anandh Pradhan, Professor, Department of Journalism, Indian Institute of Mass Communication, New Delhi, has said that five Cs - Cricket, Crime, Cinema, Celebrity, and Communal propaganda - dominated contemporary Indian media.

Handling a session at the international mass communication webinar series, organised by the Department of Mass Communication and Journalism, Pazhassiraja College, Pulpally, here on Thursday, Dr. Pradhan said media hardly gave any importance to the climate concerns in a deserving manner, referring to the highly polluted Delhi air.

Much of Indian media was trying to imitate and copy from their competitors all the time rather than being innovative, he said. The five-day programme will conclude on Saturday.

