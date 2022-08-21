Media freedom in peril in India, says Satheesan

‘Intolerance to journalists clearly visible in Kerala too’

Media freedom in the country is in a perilous state at present with journalists facing challenges on various fronts while trying to do their job, Leader of the Opposition V.D. Satheesan has said. Addressing the closing ceremony of the 58th State conference of the Kerala Union of Working Journalists (KUWJ) here on Sunday, he said that a similar situation exists in Kerala, although to a lesser degree.

“India is ranked 142 out of 180 countries in the World Press Freedom Index put out by Reporters Without Borders (RSF). Prime Minister Narendra Modi has been named among the ‘Predators of Press Freedom’. He shares deep relationships with big business groups, who have now taken over major media houses. Journalists who don’t work as per the interests of their media owners will not have a secure job. Those journalists who have taken a secular position and are questioning communal elements are facing intimidation and name-calling on social media,” he said.

Murder of Gauri

Mr. Satheesan said that journalists were being branded as anti-nationals and arrested under stringent laws, which prevented even judicial intervention. The murder of Gauri Lankesh was an extension of these tactics. Journalists in the country now faced the multiple threats of job loss, intimidation and online abuse, arrest or even murder, he said.

Drawing a parallel to the situation in Kerala, he said intolerance towards media was clearly visible. Attempts were being made to evade questions. The Chief Minister's routine briefing had been done away with. The time dedicated to raise questions was stage-managed to avoid uncomfortable questions. The entry of journalists to the Secretariat had also been restricted. He asked the journalists why they had not protested against these changes.