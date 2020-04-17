Media forum in Saudi seeks India’s intervention to evacuate expatriates

The Jeddah Indian Media Forum, a platform of Indian journalists working in Saudi Arabia, has sought the intervention of Minister of State for External Affairs V. Muraleedharan to ease the suffering of Indian expatriates held up in Saudi Arabia.

In an appeal to the Minister, forum president Jaleel Kannamangalam and general secretary Sadikali Thuvvur stressed that a major chunk of Indian expatriates in Saudi Arabia were engaged in various kinds of labour, and therefore their safety during the COVID-19 outbreak was heavily at risk.

They said the Indian government should consider the humanitarian aspect of chartering special flights to evacuate the sick, pregnant women, people with chronic ailments, and those who lost their jobs on an emergency basis. “A large number of people are stuck in Saudi Arabia. Among them are Umra pilgrims without any money and those who lost their dearest ones to COVID-19,” they said, adding that top priority should be given to evacuating them.

They further sought the intervention of the Indian authorities to ensure better and prompt treatment for sick expatriates in Saudi Arabia. They said many of them had not been tested for COVID-19 despite the fact that they had come into contact with those who had been tested positive. They called upon the Indian government to convince the Saudi Arabian ministry of health of the need for widening the coverage of testing.

According to the forum, the government should explore the possibility of sending a medical team to Saudi Arabia to ensure better treatment for expatriates. It said the facilities readied for Haj pilgrimage should be used for the benefit of expatriates.