Media centre opened at Kesari building

December 09, 2022 10:43 pm | Updated 10:44 pm IST - Thiruvananthapuram

The Hindu Bureau

The newly opened media centre at the Kesari building in Thiruvananthapuram

Finance Minister K.N. Balagopal inaugurated a media centre established by the Kerala Union of Working Journalists at the Kesari building here on Friday.

The facility is equipped with a big screen TV, music system, wi fi, newspapers, and periodicals for journalists to spend their spare time.

Media Academy chairman R.S. Babu, KUWJ district president Sanu George, State general secretary R. Kiran Babu, Treasurer Suresh Vellimangalam, and district secretary Anupama G. Nair were present.

A pressnote issued by the KUWJ said the media centre would exhibit the World cup football matches from the quarter finals to the final match on the big screen TV.

