Media centre for Onam celebrations launched
Revenue Minister K. Rajan on Thursday inaugurated a media centre established by the Information and Public Relations department at the Kanakakkunnu Palace premises in connection with the Onam celebrations from September 6 to 12. MLAs C.K. Hareendran and V.K. Prasanth also participated.
