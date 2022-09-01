Kerala

Media centre for Onam celebrations launched

Revenue Minister K. Rajan on Thursday inaugurated a media centre established by the Information and Public Relations department at the Kanakakkunnu Palace premises in connection with the Onam celebrations from September 6 to 12. MLAs C.K. Hareendran and V.K. Prasanth also participated.


