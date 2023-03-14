Media an essential component of democracy, says CUK V-C

March 14, 2023 08:52 pm | Updated 08:56 pm IST - KASARAGOD

Central University of Kerala (CUK) Vice-Chancellor Prof. H. Venkateshwarlu has said that the media is an essential component of democracy and plays a critical role in good governance.

Speaking at a press meet organised by the university and the Kasaragod Press Club in the context of India’s G20 presidency, he emphasised the significant role of the media in strengthening democratic systems and ensuring transparent governance.

Prof. Venkateshwarlu expressed gratitude to the media for its crucial role in communicating the university’s happenings to the public. “As a society, we must continue to support and encourage the media to perform their vital function of informing the public and holding the government accountable,” he said.

CUK Registrar Dr. M. Muralidharan Nambiar presided. Asianet News executive editor S. Biju and Mahatma Gandhi College of Mass Communication director A.K. Anuraj handled sessions.

Press Club president Mohammad Hashim and CUK public relations officer K. Sujith spoke.