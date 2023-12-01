HamberMenu
Media Academy exam results declared

December 01, 2023 08:01 pm | Updated 08:03 pm IST - Thiruvananthapuram

The Hindu Bureau

The Kerala Media Academy has published the results of the examinations conducted for postgraduate diploma courses.

Devipriya Suresh with 714 out of 1,000 marks won the first rank in the Journalism and Communication course and Akhila Ajayan who secured 681 marks was declared the second rank winner. Athira K.M. and Lakshmy Viswanathan came third with 677 marks each.

In Public Relations and Advertising, Prathibha C. won the first rank with 787 marks and Gopika N. with 774 came second while Aman Nived V. bagged the first rank in TV Journalism with 684 marks, followed by Saranya A.S. with 651 marks.

