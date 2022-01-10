Medha Patkar urges Kerala CM to review K-Rail plan

‘Eco impact of project unknown’

Eminent environmentalist Medha Patkar has urged Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan to take a relook at the proposed semi-high-speed rail project, SilverLine.

Ms. Patkar said that the environmental impacts of the proposed project were still unknown. Besides, the social impacts of the project were also yet to be studied.

No final nod yet

The Centre was yet to give its final approval for the project.

The Chief Minister should review the project and think of steps to improve the existing railway system, she said.

Incidentally, the Congress-led United Democratic Front (UDF) had been opposing the project highlighting the socio-economic impacts.

CPI(M) stand

The environmentalist also highlighted the opposition of the Communist Party of India (Marxist) [CPI(M)] to the proposed bullet train project in Mumbai, while declaring her solidarity with the protests against the K-Rail project.