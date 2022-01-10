Kerala

Medha Patkar urges Kerala CM to review K-Rail plan

Medha Patkar said the environmental impacts of the proposed semi-high-speed rail project, SilverLine, were still unknown. File   | Photo Credit: Thulasi Kakkat

Eminent environmentalist Medha Patkar has urged Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan to take a relook at the proposed semi-high-speed rail project, SilverLine.

Ms. Patkar said that the environmental impacts of the proposed project were still unknown. Besides, the social impacts of the project were also yet to be studied.

No final nod yet

The Centre was yet to give its final approval for the project.

The Chief Minister should review the project and think of steps to improve the existing railway system, she said.

Incidentally, the Congress-led United Democratic Front (UDF) had been opposing the project highlighting the socio-economic impacts.

CPI(M) stand

The environmentalist also highlighted the opposition of the Communist Party of India (Marxist) [CPI(M)] to the proposed bullet train project in Mumbai, while declaring her solidarity with the protests against the K-Rail project.


Our code of editorial values

Related Topics
Roads and Rails
Related Articles
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.

Printable version | Jan 10, 2022 7:30:12 AM | https://www.thehindu.com/news/national/kerala/medha-patkar-urges-kerala-cm-to-review-k-rail-plan/article38212796.ece

© THG PUBLISHING PVT LTD.

Next Story
TRENDING TODAY