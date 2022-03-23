Medha Patkar to inaugurate mass meet aganist SilverLine
Environmental activist Medha Patkar will inaugurate a mass gathering led by the K-Rail SilverLine Viruddha Janakeeya Samithi in front of the Secretariat on Thursday to mark the conclusion of the Statewide protest rally against the project.
Opposition United Democratic Front leaders, MPs, MLAs, social and cultural leaders will attend the meet. Environmentalist Shashikant Sonawane will be the main guest at the meet.
- Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
- Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
- Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
- We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
- Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.