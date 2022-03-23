Medha Patkar to inaugurate mass meet aganist SilverLine

Environmental activist Medha Patkar will inaugurate a mass gathering led by the K-Rail SilverLine Viruddha Janakeeya Samithi in front of the Secretariat on Thursday to mark the conclusion of the Statewide protest rally against the project.

Opposition United Democratic Front leaders, MPs, MLAs, social and cultural leaders will attend the meet. Environmentalist Shashikant Sonawane will be the main guest at the meet.