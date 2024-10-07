GIFT a SubscriptionGift
Medha Patkar to feature in Talks India lecture series in Kerala

Published - October 07, 2024 07:59 pm IST - KOTTAYAM

The Hindu Bureau

Medha Patkar, social activist and Narmada Bachao Andolan (NBA) movement leader, will feature in the next edition of Talks India, a monthly lecture series, at KPS Menon Hall on October 13. The event is being organised in collaboration by the Kottayam Public Library and the Thiruvalla Mulamoottilachan Foundation. Attendees will also have the opportunity to interact with the speaker. According to Father Abraham Mulamoottil, founder of Talks India, the event aims at bringing eminent speakers from India and abroad on a monthly basis.

Published - October 07, 2024 07:59 pm IST

