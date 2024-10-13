Medha Patkar urges banks to waive off loans of landslide survivors in Wayanad

Social activist and Narmada Bachao Andolan leader Medha Patkar has made an emotional appeal to financial institutions to consider waiving off loans of survivors affected by the catastrophic landslides in Wayanad.

Addressing a public convention organised by the Chooralmala Relief Centre, a collective representing disaster-hit communities, at Meppadi on Saturday, Ms. Patkar urged banks and the State-Level Bankers’ Committee to immediately waive the debts of all individuals affected by the disaster.

Drawing from her extensive experience in rehabilitation efforts tied to environmental struggles, including the Narmada Valley campaigns, Ms. Patkar stressed that complete rehabilitation was the only sustainable solution to the ongoing crisis. She pledged unwavering support for the people’s movement advocating a comprehensive debt waiver.

T. Siddique, MLA, voiced full support for the debt cancellation initiative. He condemned banks in Chooralmala and Mundakkai for deducting EMIs from relief funds.

Local self-government officials, including Meppadi gram panchayat vice president Radha Ramaswamy and ward 10 member N.K. Sukumaran, participated in the event, expressing their solidarity. Representatives from various political factions also joined the discussions.

The collective also organised a protest rally to voice several demands, including the complete cancellation of debts . The rally saw participation of over 300 individuals from affected regions. Ms. Medha Patkar also visited the landslide-affected areas.