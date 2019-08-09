Activist Medha Patkar flays govt. stand on Alappad stir

It is shocking that two public sector companies are ignoring the serious environmental impact of mining on the lives and livelihood of the people of Alappad, Narmada Bachao Andolan (NBA) activist Medha Patkar has said.

Speaking at the State conference of the National Alliance of People’s Movements (NAPM) at Alappad on Thursday, she said the State government was not taking the anti-mining stir of the local people seriously even as the Left took the initiative in supporting people’s movements in other parts of the country.

“It is obvious that the people are fighting this battle with at least 1,000 persons going on a relay fast. The government should have taken steps to open a dialogue with this people’s movement instead of blaming them. They must show their faith in democratic rights because in India, the government at the Centre is proving to be against the democratic rights and processes in development planning,” she said.

Pointing out the silence of political parties, she said the Congress should come forward and take a position. “The Supreme Court judgment on January 27, 2012 had given a clear directive that minor minerals cannot be excavated without proper clearances. While the people of Alappad are on a peaceful, non-violent struggle, the government considers the Indian Rare Earths (IRE) a strategic element. So, whichever law is applicable, they should put it before the population that is struggling and give them copies of the licences and clearances they have obtained. In the Narmada valley, we are fighting the sand-mining there, and people in all river valleys are fighting the same... Here, the issue is that of life and livelihood,” she said.

Lease out

Ms. Patkar observed that the leasing out should not have taken place without consulting the fishers and farmers of the place.

“We all know the role the fishermen played during last year’s gloods, but that is not respected. The fishing community is facing hell, be it in the name of natural gas pipes or rare earth. They are not just facing the displacement from their habitat, but loss of their livelihood,” she said.