‘Mechanisation key to farming productivity’

Minister for Agriculture V.S. Sunil Kumar has said that a mission to promote scientific mechanisation in agriculture is being launched to enhance productivity.

Speaking after inaugurating the valedictory of the centenary-year celebrations of the Agricultural Research Station (ARS), Mannuthy, under the Kerala Agricultural University ( KAU), the Minister said the idea was to ensure a coordinated effort of agencies involved, such as KAU, State Agricultural Engineering Department, Department of Agriculture, KAMCO (Kerala Agro Machinery Corporation), and KAICO (Kerala Agro Industries Corporation).

Special officer

“Scarcity of labour is a fact and mechanisation is the panacea to reduce the burden on farmers. Yet, expertise is essential and hence ensuring the availability of expert human resources to operate different agro-machinery and implements has become imperative. The coordinated mission will strive to achieve this,” he said. ARS, Mannuthy , which introduced the concepts of Food Security Army (FSA) and Agro Service Centres will be the hub of this mission. A special officer has already been appointed and the mission will start functioning soon. “Once contingents of FSA become available at all agricultural zones, farmers will feel relieved,” the Minister said.

“Kerala being a State with diverse geographical characteristics, different regions require different kind of machines and implements. More research has to be done in this area. The ARS, with its rich experience and hundred-year heritage, should take up this challenge.