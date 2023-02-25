Mechanisation inevitable in cashew sector: Industries Minister

February 25, 2023 06:29 pm | Updated 06:30 pm IST - KOLLAM

Industries Minister P. Rajeeve has said that the government will take all necessary measures to protect the cashew sector.

Inaugurating the gratuity disbursal of labourers who retired from Kerala State Cashew Development Corporation (KSCDC) factories in 2022 at the Kadappakada Sports Club on Saturday, he said mechanisation without layoffs is inevitable.

“The crisis in the cashew industry should be tackled by increasing productivity and reducing operational costs. The government will take a decision based on the recommendations of the expert committee formed to study the problems and the suggestions of all stakeholders including trade unions, processors and exporters will be considered,” he said.

The government recently announced a ₹37-crore package to support the industry and the Minister added that it was part of efforts to protect the jobs.

“While ₹20 crore will be set aside for the PF and ESI contributions of the labourers, ₹5 crore will be used for making the factories women-friendly. The shelling units will be modernised spending ₹5 crore and capital subsidy up to ₹40 lakh per unit will be provided for the modernisation of existing factories. Private processors who have taken loans up to ₹2 crore from various banks can close the loan by paying 50% of the principal. The interest and penalty will be waived,” he said.

The government is planning to directly import the raw material from next year, he said, adding that the Finance Minister is giving special consideration for the revival of the sector.

Minister for Animal Husbandry and Dairy Development J. Chinchurani distributed cash awards to the children of labourers and other staff employed at various KSCDC factories for scoring high grades as part of Mikavu 2022.

“The timely disbursal of various benefits indicates the government’s pro-employee stand,” she said.

Workers who passed Class 10 equivalency examination as part of Disha, a project launched in association with the Kerala State Literacy Mission Authority (KSLMA), were honoured at the event. KSCDC chairman S. Jayamohan presided over the function, where managing director Dr. Rajesh Ramakrishnan, division councillor Kripa Vinod, governing body members, trade union leaders and workers were also present.