Mechanical excavation banned

KALPETTA

14 September 2021 23:06 IST

Wayanad District Collector M. Geetha, who is also chairperson of the District Disaster Management Authority, has issued a total ban on mechanical excavation of earth in the district from September 14 to September 30. The directive has been issued in the wake of heavy rain being experienced in the district. The debris of landslip and flood could be removed with machines, she said.

