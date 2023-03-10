HamberMenu
Measures to protect Sasthamcotta Lake

March 10, 2023 06:04 pm | Updated 06:04 pm IST

The Hindu Bureau

In order to protect Sasthamcotta Lake from pollution, District Collector Afsana Parveen has issued an order imposing a four-month ban on all mining activities in West Kallada, Mynagappally and various wards of Sasthamcotta grama panchayat. The district administration has also declared the lake and catchment areas as protected areas to prevent garbage from various sources reaching the waterbody. The departments of revenue, police, panchayat, geology and the Pollution Control Board have been directed to take strict action against those violating the ban.

