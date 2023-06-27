Measures to combat infectious disease outbreaks to be intensified, says Veena

June 27, 2023 09:38 pm | Updated 09:38 pm IST - Thiruvananthapuram

Preventive and control measures to combat infectious disease outbreaks will have to continue in an intensive manner, Health Minister Veena George has said.

Chairing a review meeting of district authorities on Monday, she said that district and State-level reviews will have to be carried out regularly and necessary measures taken.

Local Self-Government bodies will have to ensure that cleaning and sanitation activities are carried out without fail. Review meetings should be carried out at the local body-level every fortnight. The Minister directed that all districts should carry out death audits without fail and take necessary follow-up measures.

Report sought

Districts have been asked to report on the medicine stock as soon as it is down to 30%. Field activities will have to be strengthened wherever fever cases are being reported. All districts should deploy additional human resources on a temporary basis to tide over the current situation. Field-level officials have to lead activities in the field and submit reports.

Awareness should be created amongst the public that those with co-morbidities like diabetes or hypertension seek medical care as soon as they develop fever symptoms. They should visit a hospital and get themselves tested.

It was pointed out at the meeting that most of the leptospirosis deaths have occurred in people who did not take doxycycline prophylaxis as directed by the health officials.

Principal Secretary (Health), NHM State Mission Director, Director of Health Services and senior Health department officials were present at the meeting.

