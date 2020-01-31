Measures in place to tackle coronavirus

District Medical Officer K. Narayana Nayak has said that all arrangements are in place in the district for the prevention of coronavirus infection.

The DMO was speaking at an emergency meeting of District Level Programme Officers who met at his chamber to assess the situation on Friday.

Isolation wards have been set up at Kannur Medical College, Pariyaram, Kannur District Hospital and Thalassery General Hospital. Rapid response teams have been formed at the District Medical Office and at all Government health institutions in the district, he said. All health directors, supervisory and field staff have been provided with instructions on immunisation. according to the DMO.

Those who have returned from China should contact the District Control Office at 0497-2700194.

Anyone with information on coronavirus infection may contact the Health Department’s direction helpline 1056 or 0471-2552056.

‘No cause for concern’

Meanwhile, Kasaragod District Medical Officer A.P. Dinesh Kumar said there was no cause for concern.

At present, 60 people, who came from China, are under observation in the district. No one had any symptoms, the DMO said. Samples of two men had been collected and sent for examination, he added.

Those arriving in Kasaragod from China or other affected countries should contact the District Surveillance Cell at 9946000493 or 0471-2552056.