Measures being adopted to prevent water shortage in summer: Minister

March 02, 2023 07:10 pm | Updated 07:12 pm IST - Thiruvananthapuram

The Hindu Bureau

The State government has been taking necessary precautions for preventing water shortage when the summer intensifies, Minister for Water Resources Roshy Augustine said in the Assembly here on Thursday.

The availability of water in the districts and in various water sources is being reviewed closely, Mr. Augustine said while replying to a calling attention motion by V.K. Prasanth.

Mr. Prasanth had raised the motion about precautionary measures needed to be taken to conserve water sources and ensure proper water supply to avoid drinking water shortage during summer.

The immediate maintenance works of water treatment plants, interconnection of pipes, extension of water pipes in areas where water is available and fixing new control valves are being initiated. In all major pump houses, a stand-by pump will be installed. The schedule for drinking water supply and timings will be informed beforehand, said the Minister.

