Measures against COVID-19 intensified in Wayanad

A meeting, chaired by Transport Minister A.K. Saseendran here on Saturday, decided to intensify preventive measures to tackle the spread of COVID-19 in the district.

The meet decided to constitute ward-level rapid response teams consisting of the officials of various departments, Asha workers, Haritha Karma Sena, members of Kudumbashree Mission and Janamaithri police, in each grama panchayat to tackle the spread of the pandemic.

As many as 75 persons were under observation in their homes, Health Department officials said. Legal action would be taken against those who try to isolate the people under observation.

The meet also decided to close all tourism destinations functioning under the District Tourism Promotion Council in the district. It also directed the closure of all entrance coaching centres. The number of participants should not exceed 70 at functions like marriages. Legal action would be taken against defaulters.

Sanitation campaigns would be launched at the grama panchayat level. Legal action would adopted against those who spread fake news regarding COVID-19 and monkey fever.

Special meetings, chaired by MLAs, would be held on Monday in each constituency to assess the situation.

District Collector Adeela Abdulla, MLAs I.C. Balakrishnan, C.K. Saseendran, O.R. Kelu, people’s representatives from local bodies and senior officials of various departments attended the meeting.

Transport for students

Later, Mr. Saseendran, told mediapersons that the government would provide all help to Malayali students, who were studying in various educational institutions in Karnataka, to reach their native places in the State. Four buses of the Kerala State Road Transport Corporation would be operated from Bengaluru to Kozhikode to ensure the return journey of the students.

Patrolling would be intensified on the Kerala-Karnataka and Kerala-Tamil Nadu border checkposts in the wake of a COVID-19 death reported in Karnataka.

Though the Kyasanur Forest disease or monkey fever outbreak in the district was under control, preventive measures would be intensified to tackle the spread of the tick-borne disease, Mr. Saseendran said.

The District Kudumbashree Mission has been directed to make 10,000 masks and distribute them to the public, Mr. Saseendran said.