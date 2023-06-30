Measure all government school land: child rights panel

June 30, 2023 09:54 pm | Updated 09:54 pm IST - Thiruvananthapuram

The Kerala State Commission for Protection of Child Rights has directed that all government school land in the State be measured and proper records prepared and maintained.

A division bench of the commission issued the direction in the wake of the commission’s finding that land records of many schools were not in the possession of school authorities or the General Education department.

The commission also directed that land records be amended to show Kasaragod Thalankara Government Vocational Higher Secondary School’s ownership over land. Encroachments should be evicted, school land measured, and boundaries fixed, said the directive by commission members P.P. Shyamaladevi and C. Vijayakumar to the Principal Secretary, General Education department, Director of General Education, Principal Secretary of Revenue, Kasaragod Collector, tahsildar, municipal secretary, taluk surveyor, and Thalankara village officer.

The commission’s order comes on a complaint that nearly 3.98 acre of the Thalankara school’s land was being encroached upon by local people and traders for years. It observed that failure of the Revenue authorities to transfer the land gifted to the school by the mosque committee in 1946 had resulted in the encroachments.

Action taken report on the commission’s directive has to be submitted within three months.

